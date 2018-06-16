Science and space takeover downtown Huntsville for 5th annual NASA in the Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 5th annual NASA in the Park event took over Big Spring Park Saturday.

The Marshall Space Flight Center and Downtown Huntsville Inc. partnered together to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

“This is one of the best events all year long because it’s so Huntsville,” said Chad Emerson, CEO of Downtown Hunstville Inc. “It just really epitomizes the quirky, interesting, intelligent, creative place that we are.”

“Everybody should walk away and understand what their neighbors actually do at Marshall Space Flight Center,” said Sherri Stroud, External Relations Specialist for the Marshall Space Flight Center. “There’s wonderful work that goes on out there developing the next rocket that’s gonna take us back to the moon, and someday to Mars.”

There were nearly 70 exhibits at the event that aimed to teach and inspire people of all ages. It also featured retired astronaut Robert “Hoot” Gibson and live music performed by NASA employees.

Organizers said they hope the event sheds a little light on some of the projects in the Rocket City and that it may inspire the next 60 years of space exploration.