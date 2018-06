MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities confirm a person died in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Marshall County Saturday.

Authorities say the crash happened on Simpson Point Road near Maston Road.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

We will update this story as more information is released.

