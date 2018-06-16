Heart of the Valley YMCA offers Fit to Fight, Wellness Retreat to cancer patients

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Madison County YMCA organization offers five programs for the community, according to their website. Two initiatives provides individual who had, or has, a certain chronic illness - cancer.

Mary Anne Swanstrom says the Heart of the Family YMCA will offer Fit to Fight for free at the Hogan Family YMCA,  in Madison. The 12-week long program offers the following classes and benefits, according to Y's website:

  • 3-month YMCA membership (free)
  • Fitness assessment with a certified wellness coach
  • ActivTrax access and prescribed program
  • Two personal training sessions
  • Weekly Walk and Tone classes
  • Fit to Fight T-shirt and water bottle
  • A healthier lifestyle and a plan in place to keep your own health and wellness a priority in your life

In addition,  the Wellness Retreat will be held at the YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee on August 17-19 for kids. Swanstrom says the retreat will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

If you have any questions, please contact Terri Keller, the Health Initiatives Coordinator, at terri.keller@ymcahuntsville.org or 256.428.9622 ext. 3011.