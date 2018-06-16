Cherokee County man killed in lawn mower accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. — Cherokee County authorities confirm a person was found crushed to death underneath his lawnmower Saturday morning Leesburg.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family.

According to an investigator, the victim was traveling on a John Deere Zero-Turn mower on JT Mackey Drive when he somehow lost control and went down into a culvert with the mower landing on top of him.

Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton says that the official cause of death is crush injury to the chest.

The accident is under investigation and at this time no foul play is suspected.