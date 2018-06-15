Marshall County Sheriff remains silent after dozens of drug cases dismissed for lack of evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - There are a lot of questions surrounding the recent dismissal of more than 60 people. A judge has thrown out the cases, but dozens of people are still paying the price. It's still not clear why so many were charged in the first place.

On May 17, Marshall County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release saying a drug dealer roundup. District Attorney Everette Johnson says he called for a review of the cases a few weeks later after he says he learned evidence used to obtain the arrest warrants may not be accurate. Ultimately, a judge dismissed the cases for lack of sufficient video evidence.

Johnson tells WHNT News 19 in those 67 dismissed cases some video evidence the Sheriff's Office told the judge they had, just flat-out didn't exist. Johnson says the dismissed cases some video did exist it either didn't show the people involved or capture what they were saying. In some cases, he says there were no recording of drug transactions at all.

The mass dismissal has turned heads all the way in Huntsville.

"I don't know of any situation where you've had this many cases where you've had a problem that you've had this kind of problem with, and I've been doing it 41 years," says Mark McDaniel.

Huntsville defense attorney Mark McDaniel says the Marshall County District Attorney's Office should be commended for recommending dismissal. However, he isn't sure how or why 55 people were arrested on charges that couldn't stick.

"I would say because of the number of cases here... this case is going to be put under a microscope by somebody," explains McDaniel.

McDaniel says he believes the Marshall County Sheriff's Office will do an internal investigation to figure out what exactly went wrong.

"If there is a situation where a law enforcement officer goes before a judge and swears to something that is not true, then I would say there would be an investigation by the Alabama attorney general's office and probably the FBI on that," says McDaniel.

FBI refused to confirm or deny an investigation. We've reached out to the Attorney General's Office, but they haven't answered our inquiries. Dozens of the people arrested in the sting bonded out of jail, spending thousands of dollars they'll never see.

"You've got a very unfortunate situation... difficult situation here.... because you have people out there whose lives have been affected. Anybody that tells you that getting put in jail and having to bond out and go through that process that's traumatizing to anybody," says McDaniel.

The District Attorney says this was an unusually high number of drug cases to be brought by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. He adds that his office did its job the ensure everyone was treated fairly and the law was upheld.

WHNT has reached out to Sheriff Scott Walls numerous times. He hasn't returned our calls and was not in the office when we stopped by twice on Thursday.

34.365230 -86.337676