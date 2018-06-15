Huntsville Animal Services provides free spay/neuter services to pets in the 35805 area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Listen up pet owners! Huntsville Animal Services is providing free spay or neuter services for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens who live in the 35805 area.

Huntsville Animal Services received a $20,000 grant from the Best Friends Animal Society and the Rachael Ray Foundation earlier this year to provide the free services.

Proof of residency within the 35805 zip code is required.

A program for residents outside the 35805 zip code is the `Fixin` Alabama` low-cost spay/neuter program. The cost is only $5 to spay or neuter their pet. The restriction is the pet owner must live in the city limits of Huntsville, and earn no more than $35,000 per year, or may be a recipient of a Federal or State subsidized assistant program such as WIC, Medicaid, Disability, EBT.

The deadline for both programs is September 30.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. For more information call 256-883-3782.