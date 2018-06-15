Grissom High School alumni show up for farewell fundraiser for new South Huntsville Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alumni, neighbors, and families showed up at the old Grissom High School on Friday evening to say goodbye to the old building and get a look at the future development plans for the new South Huntsville Library.

Community leaders will soon turn the 50-year-old school into a library.

A Friday evening to reminisce as several familiar faces showed up at the former Grissom High School on Bailey Cove Road.

"I actually met my husband here," Grissom High School alum Emily Young said.

"Two of my kids came here, they played hockey here, a lot of good years here," Grissom High School parent Roy Longino said.

Community leaders welcomed Tiger alumni back for some food and music and a chance to say goodbye to the old building.

"The infrastructure was just not holding up after 50 years of hard use," Retired Grissom principal Tom Drake said.

Friday evening was one of the last chances for people to walk the hallways of the old Grissom High School. Later this fall, the north end of the building will be torn down to make room for the new library space.

"It's bittersweet, you might say," Drake said.

The evening was also a fundraising venture. Huntsville Madison Library leaders are trying to come up with around $4.5 million to pay for the new center.

"And it is so good to have something like that to be an anchor for this community," Drake said.

"I'm a huge fan of the library. In fact, this clock we're taking home is actually from the library here," Young said.

Volunteers were selling pieces of the school, including old locker doors, bricks and a design plan of the school drafted in the 1960s.

Still, some families couldn't resist the urge to scavenge for at least one high school keepsake before the building comes down.

Demolition of the school is expected to start later this year. The new library is projected to be open in 2020. If you would like to make a donation to help out their efforts, you can find out more here: