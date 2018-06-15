× Cullman County deputies increase patrols during the summer

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — People in Cullman County can expect to see an increase in patrols this summer. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will be out in force from now until August to help enforce DUI and traffic laws.

“The summer months are the busiest time of the year in Cullman County. Smith Lake, and that area of the county, the population will triple which means a lot more vehicles on the road,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Authorities say the enhanced patrols are due to receiving multiple complaints from citizens in the county about people driving under the influence, speeding, texting and driving, passing on double yellow lines and other dangerous activity.

“The object here is not just to give out tickets but our intent is to hopefully save lives. It’s better to be late somewhere than never get there at all,” Gentry added.

Because the school year has ended, School Resource Deputies will help authorities enforce traffic laws as well as patrol areas that may have had a recent rise in thefts and burglaries.