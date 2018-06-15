Investigators: Human remains found near Moon Cemetery likely missing grandmother

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office believe the human remains found near an Owens Cross Roads cemetery are those of Oralia Mendoza. She’s the missing grandmother of Mariah Lopez, whose body was found on Lemley Drive last week.

Deputies say they responded to Moon Cemetery on Cave Springs Road based on leads developed overnight. After a short time, deputies located human remains and began a death investigation.

Investigators say they have to wait for the Department of Forensic Sciences for a positive identification on the body, but their evidence supports their belief that it is 49-year-old Mendoza.

Friday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed the arrests of two men accused in the death of Mariah Lopez. Yoni Martinez Aguilar, 26, and Israel Gonzalez Palomino, 34, are both charged with Capital Murder of a Person Under the Age of 14.

The cemetery is located approximately two miles from Lemley Drive where a farmer found Mariah’s remains June 7th.