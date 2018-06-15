× At least 2 shot during argument at birthday party in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – At least two people are in Huntsville Hospital this morning after a shooting in Decatur. Witnesses tell police the shooting happened during an argument over a woman.

Police tell us the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hoover Avenue during a birthday party. Witnesses tell investigators a man drove up to the party and started arguing with another man. They say someone got out a gun and shots were fired.

Friends rushed one woman to Decatur/Morgan Hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach. Paramedics then took her to Huntsville Hospital. Police say another man who was shot ended up on Brownstone Drive; about two miles away. Paramedics also took him to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

One witness also told police they thought the man who started the argument may have also been shot, but police couldn’t confirm that yet.

Investigators are speaking with everyone at the party this morning, trying to figure out everything that happened.