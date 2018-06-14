Tennessee grand jury indicts 3 men with murder, arson and robbery
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — Three Tennessee men face five different charges after a Lawrence County Grandy Jury indicted them. Authorities say the men are responsible for the robbery and death of a middle-aged man.
Paul McNeal, 47, Jimmy Dale Hogan, 52, and Charles Timothy Rowden, 50, face the following charges:
- First-degree Premeditated Murder
- One count of Felony Murder
- One count of Aggravated Arson
- One count of Especially Aggravated Robbery
- One count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
Special Agents, with the TBI, began an investigation after Connis Ray Blake, Jr., 50, was found in his burnt home on Ethridge Redhill Road.
McNeal, Hogan and Rowden are in the Lawrence County, Tennessee Jail with a bond of $1.5 million, each.
