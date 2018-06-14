× Stephen Marc Stone, accused of killing his wife and 7-year-old son in Huntsville, gets January trial date

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A trial date has been set for Stephen Marc Stone, accused of killing his wife and 7-year-old son in the family’s south Huntsville home in February 2013.

The capital murder case has been slowed by an earlier finding that Stone was incompetent to stand trial. After his treatment in a state hospital, prosecutors say they are confident he is fit to stand trial.

The competency issue will be formally decided in a hearing before a trial can take place.

Stone is facing a possible death sentence after being charged with strangling his wife, Krista Stone, and their 7-year-old son Zachary at their home on Chicamauga Trail.

The Huntsville Police Department said Stone admitted killing his wife and son, but he did not harm his two younger daughters. He drove them to his parent’s house in Leeds the following morning. Stone then went to the Leeds Police Department and described what happened, police say.