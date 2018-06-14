× Man pleads guilty in connection with 2013 killing over domino game

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing an opponent who was shot to death over a game of dominoes.

The Decatur Daily reports 68-year-old Sterling Gerome Warren received the sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of 32-year-old Thomas Jerome Bibb Jr. in 2013.

Warren was charged with murder but agreed to a plea deal involving a reduced charge as his trial was about to begin.

Evidence showed the two men were playing dominoes at Warren’s home when they got into a dispute over the score. Testimony during a previous hearing showed that the altercation turned physical.

Prosecutor Stacy Adams says Bibb lost his life over 10 points in a game.

