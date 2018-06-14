× Man dies in overnight wreck in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers say a man died when he wrecked his Jeep overnight. It happened on Highway 36 just outside of Hartselle. Emergency crews received the call of the wreck around 2 a.m.

The highway is back open, two hours after police closed it down for their investigation into the crash.

Troopers say the driver was traveling west on Highway 36 when he left the road and struck a tree near Cagle Road. They haven’t released the identity of the man killed in the wreck.