Library fundraising campaign kickoff event set for Friday at old Grissom high school building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –Before construction begins in early fall, alumni friends and family can tour the halls of the old Grissom High School building, located at 7901 Bailey Cove Rd SE, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening.

The Huntsville Library Foundation, the City of Huntsville and the Madison County Commission are hosting the event with food, live music, and a cash bar.

Attendees will also have a chance to purchase a brick and/or a locker door for $25 from the original building. All proceeds will benefit the new South Huntsville Library.

“The former Grissom High School site has been such a pivotal landmark in the South Huntsville community,” said Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick. “While we are excited about the new South Huntsville Library, it is bittersweet to say goodbye to this landmark. Before demolition and new construction begin, we want to take this opportunity to celebrate our past and embrace the future.”

The City of Huntsville owns the former high school and is redeveloping it into a community center named after late South Huntsville councilwoman Sandra Moon.

The current plans for the Sandra Moon Community Complex will be unveiled at the event.

“The Sandra Moon Community Complex is going to be a place to make new memories. This event will give the public a sneak-peak at all the great things to come, including the new library,” said Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson. “It will be a gathering place for generations to come and it’s appropriate we prepare for the building process with a community gathering.”

Tickets to the event are $20 a person, $10 for children 12 and under and include a BBQ meal. Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite and at the Bailey Cove Public Library. The band “Relayer” will be performing. Tours of the previously closed hallways and classrooms will be conducted throughout the evening. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Grissom colors and prizes will be awarded to the person with the oldest Grissom t-shirt and most school spirit.