Huntsville City Council approves agreement for new Hilton hotel downtown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council has approved the development agreement with Jefferson Hotel Partners for a new Hilton hotel project that would be located at 106 Jefferson Street in downtown Huntsville.

The Curio by Hilton would feature 117 rooms, a rooftop bar, a full-service restaurant, and a meeting space. A vacant building currently on the lot would be demolished. Construction would start in March of 2019 and is projected to be completed by February of 2020.

Developer, Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate, said Thursday that this would be Downtown Huntsville’s first full-service boutique hotel. The area is the former Hale Brother’s Furniture site.

According to Crunkleton, 106 Jefferson will be the third Curio hotel to enter the Alabama market with existing locations in Birmingham and Mobile.

“106 Jefferson will introduce an unmatched level of service, quality and luxury to the market while delivering a one-of-a-kind experience for visitors,“ said McLean Wilson, principal at Kemmons Wilson Companies and co-developer of 106 Jefferson. “We are thrilled to offer our skills and hospitality experience to Huntsville for this exciting project.”