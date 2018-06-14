Authorities identify body of 13-year-old girl, homicide investigation underway

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after identifying the body of a 13-year-old they found on June 7 at 166 Lemley Drive in Owens Cross Roads.

Authorities identified the body as Mariah Feit Lopez from Huntsville.

Due to the investigation, specific details of the cause of death will not be released at this time. However, police confirm they are seeking to identify who may be responsible.

The sheriff’s office has also told us the teen’s grandmother, 49-year-old Oralia Mendoza, was reported missing to Huntsville Police recently. Investigators say she may be in danger. Mendoza is a Hispanic woman, is 5’6″ tall, weighs about 135 lbs and has dark hair.

Anyone with information on Mendoza’s location or in regard to the two’s activities leading up to June 7 is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8820 or 256-722-7181.