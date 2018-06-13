Staton Correctional Facility inmate accused of stabbing, killing fellow inmate

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – The Department of Corrections is investigating the stabbing death of an inmate. Investigators say another inmate is to blame.

The incident happened June 9 at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County. Prison officials found Barry Tyrone Reynolds, 60, suffering from a stab wound at approximately 2:30 a.m. in one of the prison dorms. Reynolds was taken to facility’s infirmary where life-saving measures were taken, but he died a short time later.

Investigators identified inmate Michael Williams, 18, as a suspect in the stabbing, and say he will be charged with Reynolds’ death.

Reynolds was serving a 5-year sentence for a 2014 conviction for distributing a controlled substance in Mobile County. Williams was sentenced to 25 years in 2017 for attempted murder in Mobile County.

Authorities recovered a makeshift weapon used in the stabbing. The Department of Corrections says they don’t yet know the circumstances that led up to the stabbing, because the investigation in incomplete.