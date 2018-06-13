× Now Hiring: Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for a few new employees

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Are you or someone you know looking to start a career in law enforcement? The Madison County Sheriff’s Office might have a job for you.

Some of the open positions include deputy sheriff (APSOT certification required), detention officer, dispatcher, and juvenile supervisor. There are both full and part-time positions open.

For more information about the job openings, click here.

Part Time Deputy Sheriff (APOST Certified)

Info at the link below:https://t.co/cx4PBlEPbJ — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) June 13, 2018