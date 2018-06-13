× Florence Police safely locate missing woman

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Police confirm 30-year-old Nina Finamore has been safely located.

Previously reported

Florence Police are searching for a woman last seen on June 11 on South Patton Street.

Officials say Nina Finamore, 30, was reported missing by her boyfriend on Monday. He told officers she visits the Florence Library and Wilson Park, which are located across from each other.

Here is a description of the missing woman:

30 years old

5’9″

125 lbs.

If anyone knows where she might be, they are asked to contact the Florence Police at (256) 768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.