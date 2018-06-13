Local nonprofit builds recording studio for kids with Google Fiber grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Google Fiber the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama built a recording studio for its members. The studio will be located at the Williams location in Huntsville and ribbon cutting ceremony was held there on Wednesday.

Jayshon Ridgel loves to sing. "I like to sing a lot, but not with other people around because I am kind of shy," the 12-year-old said.

That's why this new studio is music to his ears.

"It's pretty cool because you get to actually express your feelings in there," he said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama is known for its sports programs, but in the last two years, the organization has changed its tune. It rolled out a STEM program and now it's focusing on the arts.

The nonprofit surveys kids annually and the kids have been asking for for a studio.

"You know the education budgets are being cut every year so things like the fine arts are being cut out of the school system every day. For an organization like us at Boys and Girls Club to be able to provide these services for our young people, it's a great day for us," President of Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, Patrick Wynn said.

The studio comes equipt with recording software, monitors, and a soundproof booth.

Kids were all smiles as they lined up at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Many of them got the chance to try out the studio for the first time and they couldn't help but dance like no one was watching.

"It's a good thing to have because I know a lot of people at this Boys and Girls Club who love to sing, and love to rap, and love to do like little things with their voice. And it's so cool to have it in here because we can do so much with it," 12-year-old Olivia Costley said.

So much for kids just like Jayshon, who have songs in their hearts, and now have the opportunity to learn how to take their raw talent and turn it into a life skill.

This studio will serve as the music hub to teach music to Boys and Girls Club of Alabama club members. Classes will be held at the Williams Boys and Girls Club and kids in other areas will have the ability to virtually attend classes, create music, and come into the studio to lay down the tracks.