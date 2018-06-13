× Larry Kudlow discharged from hospital after heart attack

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has been released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a heart attack, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

“Doctors say Larry’s recovery is going very well,” she said in a statement. “The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon.”

Trump announced via Twitter that Kudlow had suffered a heart attack on Monday.