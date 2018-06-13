Kinsa Smart Thermometer claims to make sickness easier for you, your children, and your doctor

When deciding whether to stay in bed or make a trip to the doctor, it can be helpful to have a thermometer of your own.

“I would think the most common reason is, of course, our child who’s at home and they’re sick, and we’re trying to find out you know, do they have a fever,” said Crystal Gaskins, a CRNP at Dove Family Health in Huntsville. “Also when we’re sick and of course, we’re only a few months away from flu season so we’ll be taking our temperatures a lot.”

And to have recorded health information before you see the doc can make for a quick diagnosis.

“It really helps when people have that information and they have it recorded and they have it with them,” she said.

The Kinsa Smart Thermometer is an FDA-approved thermometer that connects directly to your phone and is operated through an app that claims to collect an accurate temperature every time.

It also claims to be great for use with small children with interactive features like building a fun profile and popping bubbles while their temperature is being taken.

“Most of the time you can get your child to sit still if they think they get to be involved with your phone at all,” Gaskins said.

But of course, what matters most with a thermometer? Accuracy.

We tested it a few times, comparing it to the thermometer used in the doctor’s office.

The smart thermometer recorded me at a low temperature at first then at a high temperature a few minutes later.

You can also input symptoms you’re experiencing and it will give you advice on how to treat them.

But the suggestions seemed drastic and it even recommended medications without knowing anything about my medical history.

“I do like the concept,” Gaskins said. “I’m concerned that it’s not accurate, and I’m concerned that it’s giving you information such as which or when to take medication.”

Deal or Dud verdict: Dud, $15