Independent Musical Productions presents Shrek, The Musical this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Tony award-winning fairy tale is headed to the Lee High School Main Stage Theatre.

Produced by Independent Musical Productions, performances for Shrek, The Musical are scheduled for June 15-16 and June 17 & 24. The show brings all the beloved characters you know from the animated film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. The play is recommended for all audiences so bring your whole family!

Show dates and times are:

June 15, 16 at 7:30pm

June 17 at 2:30pm

June 21, 22, 23 at 7:30pm

June 24 at 2:30pm

Ticket prices range from $20-$30. Children’s tickets are 10 percent off when purchased with an adult ticket.

For more information and for tickets call 256-415-SHOW or click here.