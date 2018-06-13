Garbage pickup schedule to change for nearly 700 Huntsville families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For 655 households, “garbage day” will be changing from Tuesdays to Mondays. The change begins this coming Monday, June 18.

Huntsville City’s Sanitation Department is adding a new pickup route to East Huntsville in order to manage the household growth in the Hampton Cove area.

Residents who are affected (listed below) will have their yard and garbage waste picked up on Mondays instead of their regular Tuesday shifts. All cans should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. Monday mornings.

Streets affected by the change include the following roads within Huntsville City limits:

Arborshade Trace SE

Ashlar Trail SE

Blossom Park Drive SE

Bridgette Lane SE

Chantry Place SE

Cherry Tree Road SE *

Cobble Drive SE

Cobble Farms Drive SE

Cove Cross Road SE

Dry Stone Circle SE

Essingler Drive SE *

Field Chase Road SE

Flint Mill Run SE

Goose Ridge Drive SE

Greenway Circle SE

Laurel Cove Way SE

Little Cove Road SE *

Longshadow Way SE

Magnolia Leaf Circle SE

Magnolia Park Drive SE

Meadow Creek Circle SE

Mossy Rock Road SE

Nantucket Circle SE

Old Barn Circle SE

Old Gate Lane SE

Pasture View Lane SE

Rock Fence Road SE

Rocky Meadows Road SE

Sandstone Street SE

Shaney Drive SE

Slate Stone Way SE

Stone Path Lane SE

Stonewall Road SE

Terrica Drive SE

Trail Meadow Drive SE

Twelvestones Road SE

Wade Road SE *

Wellstone Lane SE

*Denotes roads that continue beyond Huntsville City limits into Madison County. The schedule change does not impact County collection.

