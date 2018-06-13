× Eufaula Police destroy 250 gallons of moonshine

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Barbour County are investigating an illegal moonshine operation after dozens of fermentation barrels were found in some woods.

Eufaula Police Sgt. Donald Brown told news outlets Tuesday the 36 fermentation barrels found Monday could produce about $7,500 in illegal liquor on each run.

Brown says about 250 gallons of moonshine was found as well. Authorities say a group cutting trees noticed the barrels. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has joined the probe.