× Dive into summer with Fridays after Five in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Main Street hopes you will come downtown this Friday to dine, shop and enjoy live entertainment while taking in the beauty of the historic square.

Fridays After Five will be on the third Friday of each month in June-September, beginning this Friday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participating businesses and eateries will remain open on these Fridays. In addition, vendors will line the sidewalks of downtown to sell art, handmade items, jewelry and more.

Regina Crawford, the owner of Crawford’s Gifts, said, “We are so excited to celebrate our 25th Anniversary with our customers at Fridays After Five. Please stop by so we can thank you for your patronage over the last twenty-five years.”

After evaluating previous Fridays After Five events, the Athens Main Street Board agreed that adding a kids zone would be beneficial to the event. WOW Internet, Cable & Phone will sponsor the Kids Zone that will include bubbles, coloring, corn hole boards, face paint, sidewalk chalk and a photo booth.

“We’re really excited to kick off this year’s Fridays After Five. We hope that adding a kids zone will bring the whole family to downtown Athens for a night of fun,” said Amy Higginbotham, Athens Main Street board member and Fridays After Five chair.

The downtown merchants, vendors, and eateries participating in June are:

Athens Soap Company – 3 for $15 soaps, $1 off essential oil rollers

Bennett’s – Men’s and women’s clothing store

BJD Creations – Handmade jewelry

Boneyard Antiques – Four Legged Fridays: bring your furry friends by for a bone at the Boneyard

The Broken Brush – Canvas, wood and pottery painting

Crawford’s Gifts – 25 Years of Business Celebration: celebrating customers with 25% off all in-store merchandise (excludes special orders). Come by to check out the new shipment of Lizzy James Jewelry and enter to win a beach tote

DotDotSmile – Children’s swing dresses

Epiphany Boutique – 20% off merchandise

Garnet’s – Shop for home goods

High Cotton Arts – Visit with artists, shop for locally made art, sign up for classes and enjoy snacks

Kona Ice – Cool off with shaved ice

Little Happies Company – Personalized jewelry for all occasions

Lucia’s – $4.50 margaritas

Natalie Young – Fused glass collection

Our Little Kitchen Food Truck – Seafood gumbo, shrimp po’boys, red beans & rice, jalapeno cornbread, chicken quesadillas, jambalaya and fried apple pies

Paparazzi Jewelry – Drawing every hour for jewelry; $1 ticket/ chance

Pimentos – Gift shop that will be open until 8:00 p.m. Thursday- Saturday

The Right Dress Boutique – Buy one get one 50% off jewelry, 50% Ginger Snap jewelry, 50% off anything with a pink ribbon

Snapdragon Kids – Kids clothing store

SweetGrass Farms – Fresh flower arrangements and bouquets

Toodlebugs – Baby and children’s boutique

Trinity’s – Gifts and Home Décor

U.G. White Mercantile – Spend $100 get a free pound of candy (full price merchandise only)

Village Pizza – Pizza, salads, and subs

Who, What, Where Art – Athens and other local city/ town signed prints and notecards, hand painted jewelry

Wildwood Deli – Food and/or beverage specials