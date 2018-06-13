× Candidate Walt Maddox presses to debate Gov. Kay Ivey before November election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Alabama governor Walt Maddox wants to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey ahead of the November election.

Maddox said after winning the Democratic nomination that he wants to debate Ivey and that Alabama voters deserve to hear from the candidates.

Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa, said people are interested in comparing “who is going to be best” to address the state’s problems in health care, education, and infrastructure.

“If you have a school that is struggling, I think you deserve to hear what the governor wants to do for public education. If are in a place in our state where our infrastructure is not ready and you sit in traffic for hours on end, I think you want to know what is the governor’s plan to deal with that,” Maddox said.

Ivey’s campaign did not say whether the governor would be willing to do a debate, saying there is time for these discussions between now and November.

“There will be plenty of time for these discussions and decisions in the months ahead. Right now, the governor is focused on keeping Alabama working,” Ivey campaign spokeswoman Debbee Hancock wrote in an email.

Ivey, who was the front-runner for the GOP nomination, did not debate her Republican challengers ahead of the June 5 Republican primary.