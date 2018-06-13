Calhoun’s Huntsville campus offering paid parking for 4th of July fireworks show to support student organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Calhoun Community College will again offer secure parking at its Huntsville/Cummings Research Park campus, for individuals and families planning to view the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

The cost for parking will be $10 per vehicle, with proceeds going to support Calhoun student organizations. This year, a portion of the proceeds will also go toward establishing a fund to construct an outside classroom to be located at the college’s Huntsville campus. The school will accept cash and credit cards.

Members of the student organizations are volunteering to work the event. Officers with Calhoun’s Public Safety Department, as well as a number of off-duty police officers, will be present to help ensure the safety and security of viewers.

Gates for the parking will open at 5:00 p.m. on July 4th. For those planning to attend, a limited number of food trucks are expected to be present.

A spokesperson for the school says if any food truck vendor is interested in participating in this year’s event they should contact Calhoun’s Department of Institutional Advancement at (256) 306-2561 or email janet.martin@calhoun.edu.

To participate as a vendor it is $200. The deadline to apply as a vendor is Monday, June 18.

Attendees are to be reminded that all campuses of Calhoun Community College are smoke and firearm free. Individuals desiring to smoke are permitted to do so inside of their personal vehicles. Additionally, alcohol, glass bottles, grills, or any outside fireworks will be prohibited.

For those planning to park at the campus on the 4th, bathroom access will be available.

For more information on Calhoun’s 4th of July parking access, call (256) 306-2561.