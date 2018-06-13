Iowa infant hit by softball back home after nearly 7 weeks in hospital

SHELL ROCK, Iowa – A baby hit in the head by a softball during a game in May is out of the hospital and back home.

McKenna Hovenga was 7-weeks-old when she was hit with the ball while her dad was playing a softball game in Shell Rock, Iowa.

She was transported to an area hospital before being flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to the Waverly Courier. She suffered skull fractures and two brain bleeds, as well as several seizures.

According to the Facebook page Healing for McKenna, McKenna left the hospital earlier this week and is now recovering at home with her family.

Her family says being home has “its highs and its lows – and a whole lot of learning of how life is going to be for the next little while until we get the hang of the tube feedings every three hours …”

McKenna had been in the hospital for 40 days, according to the family’s website.

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family.