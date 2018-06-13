Authorities continue to investigate the Paint Rock Valley School vandalism case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Ala. - Jackson County investigators are still trying to find the culprits who vandalized Paint Rock Valley School. It's been two weeks since vandals broke into the school and destroyed the inside of the historic building.

It happened just a week after the Jackson County School Board decided to shut down the school for good. Sheriff's investigators say they're still trying to pinpoint exactly who committed the crime. "We're following up on several leads. We got several names of people that look like some of the people that are on the video. We`re still following up on some of that but some of them have been ruled out," said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Physical evidence is usually key in solving most crimes like this, and it's lacking. "A lot of times there's not a lot of physical evidence to find. With fingerprints, they wear gloves," said Harnen. "These people had masks on so it makes it difficult to get that physical evidence."

Chief Deputy Harnen says they're relying heavily on community tips. "Best part would really be eyewitness evidence, somebody that actually knows these people and knew that they did it. They could let us know and we certainly can make a case based on that."

They've already received a lot of help. "We'll continue to work on any tips that come in and we'd appreciate if anybody knows these subjects or recognize anything about these people, if they would contact us."

Harnen says that's the exact information they need to bring justice to the Paint Rock Valley community. If you have any information about the case, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

34.843505 -86.244100