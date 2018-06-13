× Authorities charge Huntsville man in connection to pornography detected by Dropbox file sharing service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say a 35-year-old south Huntsville man is accused of having more than 30 child pornography videos on his computer.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Huntsville police arrested Michael Justin Burger on multiple child pornography possession charges after serving a search warrant at his Vanderbilt Drive home.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that Burger is accused of having more than 30 pornographic videos that depict children as young as 3-years-old.

Authorities say Burger came under investigation after Dropbox, an online file sharing and storage service, detected child pornography associated with an IP address. Dropbox contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which linked the IP address to Huntsville and Burger. The NCMEC contacted Huntsville police on Monday.

Huntsville police along with federal investigators from the Department of Homeland Security searched Berger’s home and seized his computer.

Burger remained in the Madison County jail as of Wednesday afternoon without bail set.