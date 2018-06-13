× Annual ‘Singing with the Stars’ fundraiser benefits the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center

DEKALB, COUNTY, Ala. — It is time for the 5th annual Singing with the Stars fundraiser benefiting the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The show this year will be Thursday, June 14 at Northeast Alabama Community College Lyceum.

The show begins at 6 p.m. with a performance by the Canyon Land Vocal Band. Finalists perform at 6:30 p.m. The audience and judges will vote on three singers to advance to the second round.

Following a performance by Exile and a short intermission, the top three will perform, followed by an announcement of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

A closing sing will feature all contestants, The Canyon Land Vocal Band and Exile.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults 18 and older, $8.00 for students ages 5-18. Children four and under are free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at 256-997-9700