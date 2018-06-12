Volunteers desperately needed to ‘grant wishes’ in North Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters work every day to grant the wishes of every child diagnosed with a critical illness through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

But the North Alabama chapter of Make-A-Wish is in need of volunteers-- called wish granters. They will help sick children waiting on their wishes to come true.

Nastia is an 11-year-old girl with a brittle bone disease, Osteogenesis Imperfecta. This year for her birthday she had a wish to go to Disney World!

She got her wish, but not without the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and a local wish granter. And right now, North Alabama is in dire need of more wish granters!

“Being a wish granter is an opportunity for you to volunteer and work with families all over North Alabama with critically ill children," said Lacy Fitzpatrick, Nastia's wish granter. "It’s a great way to be a part of something very special in these children’s and family’s lives.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a wish every 34 minutes, but right now in North Alabama, there are nearly 100 children waiting on their wishes. All because there aren't enough volunteers to help them come true.

And granting the wishes of a critically ill child most often matches the joy the child has when their wishes come to life.

“You get to be involved and you get to be a part of that from the beginning all the way to the end of when their wish is granted, and just to see how uplifting it can be for children that are going through some of the hardest things," Fitzpatrick said.

A volunteer’s skills and time can help transform lives like Nastia's. And a volunteer doesn't have to have a lot of money or connections to superstars to grant wishes! The wish granter is a liaison between the family and the foundation.

“Just staying in touch with the family throughout the process. It’s not something that’s super time-consuming but oh, it’s so rewarding," Fitzpatrick said.

Right now wish granter volunteers are desperately needed in north Alabama, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting an information session at the end of the month for anyone interested in volunteering.

If you decide to take on the rewarding role of being a wish granter, that same week there will be a training session and you`ll even get to meet some wish kids.

WISH GRANTER WEEK SCHEDULE

Topgolf Huntsville | 6100 Topgolf Drive NW

Info Meeting: June 25th from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wish Granter Training: June 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wish Kid Visits: June 30th starting at 1:00 p.m.