Traffic blocked on Highway 69 in Guntersville while TVA crews repair poles damaged from Monday’s storm

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- The storm Monday evening blew down three poles on Highway 69 in Guntersville, and the Tennessee Valley Authority is bringing in extra crews to get them fixed as quickly as possible. In the meantime, traffic is shut down on one lane of the highway.

On Tuesday morning, cars backed down Highway 69 as TVA police officers pointed them in the right direction.

Straight line winds from Monday evening's storms brought down three poles on the causeway. Tuesday morning TVA police blocked one lane while crews worked to repair the three poles and replace three others. TVA officials say the latter is in the works as a safety precaution.

In the meantime, drivers were met with flashing lights and redirection.

TVA officials say they hope the work will be done Wednesday or Thursday. They've called in extra crews to help.