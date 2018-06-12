Snodgrass Bridge closed for repairs starting June 18

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — You may need to adjust your commute next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation says the Snodgrass Bridge will be completely closed for repairs from June 18 to 22.

The bridge crosses the Tennessee River on Alabama 117 near Stevenson. ALDOT says the bridge will close at 10 a.m. Monday so that crews can repair and replace steel truss parts. They anticipate the repair to take four or five days.

Areas impacted and detours:

Alabama 117 will be closed to through traffic between Alabama 71 at Flat Rock and U.S. 72 at Stevenson.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to Alabama 71 southbound at Flat Rock to Alabama 35 northbound at Section to U.S. 72 eastbound at Scottsboro to Alabama 117 northbound at Stevenson.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted to U.S. 72 westbound at Stevenson to Alabama 35 southbound at Scottsboro to Alabama 71 northbound at Section to Alabama 117 southbound at Flat Rock.

These detours can be long depending on where you are going, so plan your travel and commute accordingly. ALDOT says the highway will remain open to local traffic except in the immediate are of the bridge.