Gus Malzahn stops in Huntsville for Auburn Alumni AMBUSH Tour

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn made a stop in the Rocket City Tuesday, but he did not come alone. Athletic Director Allen Green made the trip as well for the Auburn Alumni AMBUSH Tour.

AMBUSH is the Auburn Alumni Association’s annual club tour with the goal to engage Auburn alumni as well as raise scholarship funds for future students.

The main focus was football, but both were eager to talk about Auburn's success this on the diamond. The Auburn baseball team fell short of its first College World Series Appearance since 1997, but both Malzahn and Greene are proud of what the team accomplished this season.

"Butch, is unbelievable what he's doing the way he's building that thing," Malzahn said. "Being that close I think we were picked sixth in the West, and to go to the defending national champs and take them to extra innings at their home place says a lot about our character. Says a lot about our future."

Green echoed that sentiment.

"You know after the game, a tough loss last night, he talked about how much he loved his players and there's not much more you can ask from a coach. He gets all he can out of them, the players know he loves them dearly, cares about them as people, that's the type of leader we want for our program."

The next stop for the AMBUSH tour is in Newnan, Georgia on June 19th.