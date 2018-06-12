× Champ pitcher consoles losing baseball player

MINNESOTA (CNN) — A true act of sportsmanship was displayed in front of family, friends and spectators at a high school baseball game in Minnesota.

Pitcher Ty Koehn chose consolation over celebration after striking out his friend on the opposing team to end the game.

Koehn gave Jack Kocon a long hug and walked him back toward his dugout, before joining his teammates to celebrate the sectional win.

[Both] played little league together before going to different high schools north of Minneapolis, but they remain close friends.

The pitcher said he wanted the batter to know their friendship is more important than the outcome of a game.

Koehn and his Mounds View team will play Thursday in the state quarterfinals.