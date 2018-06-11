× Shooting investigation underway on Alpha Lane in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s office confirms that there has been a shooting on Alpha Lane near Naugher Road and Winchester Road. Authorities say an 18-year-old male was taken by HEMSI emergency crews to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Lt. Donny Shaw with MCSO tweeted that the teen was in the front yard when witnesses say a small dark-colored SUV drove up and a man stepped out of the vehicle and fired at least four shots.

Authorities say the shooter then got back into the vehicle and left.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call them at (256)722-7181.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Confirmed shooting victim on Alpha Lane will be transported to Huntsville Hospital media staging area is at the Sunoco on Winchester Rd., Lieutenant Shaw in route. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) June 12, 2018

1/2 In the 100 Block of Alpha Ln an 18 b/m was in the front yard when a (according to callers)dark small suv arrived and a b/m exited and shot at the male in the yard at least 4 times. The suspect returned to the vehicle and sped off. The victim was taken to HsvHosp by HEMSI. pic.twitter.com/HE1xtGywf7 — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) June 12, 2018

2/2 for treatment. No motive is known and the incident is under investigation. We will update as more info is available. If you have infor regarding this incident contact 2567227181. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) June 12, 2018