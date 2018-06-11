Shooting investigation underway on Alpha Lane in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s office confirms that there has been a shooting on Alpha Lane near Naugher Road and Winchester Road. Authorities say an 18-year-old male was taken by HEMSI emergency crews to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Lt. Donny Shaw with MCSO tweeted that the teen was in the front yard when witnesses say a small dark-colored SUV drove up and a man stepped out of the vehicle and fired at least four shots.
Authorities say the shooter then got back into the vehicle and left.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call them at (256)722-7181.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.
34.813269 -86.497184