Records show police still investigating Decatur doctor

DECATUR, Ala. -- As we’ve been reporting, a number of North Alabama women have alleged they were touched inappropriately while in the medical office of Decatur-area physician Dr. Michael Dick.

A lawsuit was filed against him in late May and there is an ongoing criminal case investigation, Decatur Police Department records show.

Dr. Dick was arrested in January and charged with two counts of misdemeanor harassment.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

WHNT News 19 has learned his criminal case is before the Municipal Court in Decatur and he has a hearing date set for June 22.

But, police records show, it’s not only misdemeanors that are alleged.

Dick has been charged in two cases, but police records show a series of 10 criminal complaints filed against him, some going as far back as 2015. Most of the cases are apparently still under investigation, according to the records.

All but one of the incidents are alleged to have occurred in his office, or another medical office.

One incident, alleged to have happened in October 2017, was reported in early February. The complaint says it involved sexual abuse that’s being investigated as a felony. A second claim involving sexual contact by compulsion was reported May 22. It is also still under investigation.

Four other harassment complaints are also under investigation.

Two other cases with serious charges were ruled “unfounded by investigators” in the past few weeks.

Dick’s Decatur practice is still open.

We called his office today we were told they were open, business as usual.

