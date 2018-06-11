× MSFC Director Todd May announces his retirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Todd May, the man who has led Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville since late 2015, is retiring. He made the announcement to his staff today.

NASA Adminstrator Charles Bolden officially named May as MSFC’s director in February of 2016; months after he was named “acting director.” He has been part of NASA for more than 25 years.

In his announcement, May identified the end of his tenure as the end of July. He says he plans to stay in the area, but didn’t say if he has any future career plans.

He told employees, “My confidence in you is high, but one thing that made the decision easier, is my confidence in our leadership team at Marshall and across the Agency. Jody, Steve, and Paul are running at peak efficiency, and Administrator Bridenstine is ready to take us to even new heights.”