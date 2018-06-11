More Storms: we get a daily dose of scattered storms through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s nine days until the summer solstice, but North Alabama’s weather has felt like summer since early May! The weather pattern has also behaved like summer with almost-daily spotty showers and thunderstorms here and there for the past six weeks. Ready for more of the same? That’s what we get for the rest of this week: heat, humidity and daily hit-or-miss, scattered, unevenly distributed showers and locally-heavy thunderstorms.

Any single storm developing this week may pack a punch! We often say that summer storms can bring some of the worst weather you’ll experience all year: gusty winds, small hail, incredible lightning and torrential rainfall.

Daily chance of downpours: So there’s a chance of rain every single day this week and this weekend. What does that mean to you?

A 40-50% chance of rain shows high confidence that ‘scattered’ storms develop

Most storms last 30 minutes or less; 120 minutes at most

A single storm can create 50+ MPH winds knocking down trees, power lines

Storms will not ‘hit’ every single community in North Alabama on a given day

Your odds of getting at least 1/2” to 1” of rain are good between now and the weekend

Weekend outlook: Our forecast probability of precipitation drops from 50% to 40% for Friday and Saturday; it’s down to 30% on Sunday. A developing ridge (high) over the region suppresses the daily showers/storms this weekend, but it may not be strong enough to completely prevent them.

With fewer storms, expect it to get hotter! Highs hit the low and middle 90s Friday to Sunday with a ‘feels like’ temp as high as 100ºF.

Tropical update: Hurricane season started June 1st, and Subtropical Storm Alberto had already come and gone. The Gulf has been quiet since, but the National Hurricane Center is looking at an area of interest in the Caribbean with a 20% chance of development in the next five days. Nothing looks threatening for the northern Gulf Coast through at least the first part of next week (that’s as far as we can see with any real degree of confidence).

-Jason

