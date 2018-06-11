Havoc’s Stuart Stefan Hangs Up Skates for Assistant Coaching Job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Fresh off of winning a SPHL Championship, Huntsville Havoc defenseman Stuart Stefan has decided to call it quits after 7 seasons on the ice. The 5 time All-Star has 86 career goals with 164 assists. He's also the Havoc's all-time leader in career regular season games with 379.

However, Stefan is far from being done with the team.

The President's Cup Champions announced on Monday that they've hired the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year as an assistant coach. He'll replace Jesse Kallechy who was recently named head coach of the Fayetteville Marksmen.

"For as long as I can remember, I have played hockey every winter and truly love the game, coaching was always something I wanted to do after my playing days, so when this opportunity came along, I could not turn it down," Stefan said in a statement. "This is the best organization out there and to be able to continue to work with them made this decision so much easier."

The defenseman began his professional career with Huntsville in the fall of 2011. That's the same season current Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo played his last games for the Havoc before taking over as head coach.

Stefan's ultimate goal this year is to prepare his team to repeat as SPHL Champions. The process kicks off in August with the Free Agent Camp at the Huntsville IcePlex.