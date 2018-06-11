× Former Franklin County Administrator sentenced to serve 20 years, pay restitution

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A former Administrator for Franklin County has been sentenced to two 20-year terms related to missing county funds. The judge handed down her sentence this morning.

Crista Madden pleaded guilty in March to two felony charges: the use of position or office for personal gain, and use of official equipment for personal gain. Court officials say she took more than $750,000 from the county between the years of 2007 and 2017.

Today, a judge sentenced Madden to 20 years on each charge, which will run concurrently. She is also to repay the money taken from the county. The judge also denied Madden’s request for probation.

Court officers took Madden into custody at today’s hearing.