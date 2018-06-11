Florence Police make an arrest in billboard defacing that criticized President Trump’s hair

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have charged Brandon Stoll with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespassing. Investigators say he’s the man who defaced a Lamar billboard.

The billboard, located across from Memorial Grove, was vandalized with a spray-painted image depicting President Donald Trump over Memorial Day weekend.

Police say they found evidence at the scene that helped to identify the offender, Brandon Stoll.

Stoll was arrested on 6/10/2018 and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.