Dog helps missing Kentucky 2-year-old survive for nearly two days in the woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — A toddler who was missing for almost two days in Kentucky was found alive Friday, and her family says her dog is the reason she survived.

Charlee Campbell, 2, and her pit bull Penny emerged from the woods in Lebanon Junction after mysteriously disappearing early Thursday morning, WAVE reported.

"This is our hero right here," said Beth Campbell, Charlee’s grandmother, while petting Penny. Campbell said she believes Penny stayed by Charlee's side the entire time she was gone.

The girl was found suffering from dehydration and had scrapes and tick bites, according to WDRB. It wasn't immediately clear how she disappeared, and authorities are investigating.

Charlee was found late Friday night, just 500 yards behind her grandparents' house with Penny.

The toddler has been placed with Child Protective Services as authorities continue to investigate, according to WDRB.