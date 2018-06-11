Disabled Huntsville man loses everything in early morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A Huntsville home was destroyed in an early morning fire on 8th street. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes and thankfully no one was hurt.

The man who lived in that home is a member of 305 8th Street, an organization that provides 24-hour care and supportive services to adults with disabilities that do not qualify for state-waivered services.

"It's just a perfect little house. He was so proud to live there," said Andrea Williams, the Executive Director of 305 8th Street. "That home was everything to him, his front porch was everything."

Tony Satterfield lived in that house, now destroyed.

"I think independence is something that we take for granted," said Williams. "Our goal has always been to help our residents reach their highest level of independence. We did feel like had done that for Tony, and now we kind of have to rebuild and rework to get to that point where he can reach again."

The house he lived in was owned by a neighbor down the street. Williams said Tony was asleep in his recliner when he was woken up by the smoke detectors. Luckily there we no injuries, but everything was destroyed, including his irreplaceable memories.

"Him not having any family and the only memorabilia of that family was pictures in the home," Williams said. "It's been heartbreaking today."

She said he also lost his medals and awards from the various groups he was a part of.

"He's been in bowling leagues, he's been in Special Olympics, he's been in Miracle League baseball," Williams said. "You know it's like the littlest things meant a lot to him."

Tony is staying at 305 8th Street for now. Williams said she is focused on getting him clothes and counseling if he needs it, and she's going to try to replace some of those medals.