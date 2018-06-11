Big Spring Crush Wine & Food Festival upgrades to weekend-long event for fifth anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Good food and good drink are easy to find in downtown Huntsville. A signature event has decided it's time to expand and draw even more people to the heart of downtown.

It's the fifth year for the Big Spring Crush Wine Festival, but this milestone comes with some big changes.

“I’ll never forget our first year, we were just crossing our fingers to have a thousand people out to make it successful," said Ashley Ryals, founder of Homegrown Huntsville.

And for four years the Big Spring Crush Wine festival has been successful... so much so, that for its fifth year it will be something so much bigger!

Now called The Crush Wine & Food Festival, it will bring more food, drink, and event partners from cities throughout the southeast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the last weekend in September (28th-30th).

This year, the festival offers new weekend packages, a Friday night winemaker dinner and a collaboration with Jazz in the Park for a Sunday brunch and champagne tasting.

“We want this to be an anchor event for Huntsville, that people travel to come and visit our beautiful city, and once they get here they realize how much more we have to offer," Ryals said.

General admission tickets and weekend packages are on sale now. To experience exclusive cheese and chocolate pairing events you must purchase a package, but general admission includes the unlimited tastings of over 150 wines.

A stage will highlight local entertainment and provide ambiance for festival goers while food trucks prepare wine inspired menu items.

General admission grants access to the festival and unlimited wine tastings. Incentives are available based on how early you purchase your ticket. The first 400 general admission tickets sold are only $40, tickets are then $45 until July 31st. After that, the remaining tickets will go for $50.

All tickets can be purchased here. They are all limited in quantity to ensure growth is well executed. Homegrown continues to strive for quality over quantity. No tickets sold at the gate.