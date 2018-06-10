Shooting in Florence leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

FLORENCE, Ala. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting near the University of North Alabama according to the Florence Police Department.

Officials say UNA police heard gunshots around 2:40 a.m. Sunday coming from the Westmorland and Long Ln. area. Police say they found a man lying in the street and transported him to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Another person was shot and brought to the emergency room in a private vehicle before police arrived according to authorities. Officials say a third person was taken to the police department and is being questioned.

Florence police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD Detective Bureau at (256) 768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.