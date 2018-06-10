× Oakwood University to build new market to provide fresh produce to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- By this time next year, leaders at Oakwood University hope to open a brand new venue where people can buy fresh fruits and veggies.

On Sunday, school leaders broke ground at the spot where they plan to build Oakwood Farms Market along Adventist Boulevard.

Officials want the venue to not only be a great place to purchase local produce and goods, but also a place to enjoy the day with family and friends.

The project will cost around $3 million, paid for with endowments and donations.

“We’ve been here over 100 years. This is a step out to invite the community into our farm, our land and what we do. And a service for the community,” said Oakwood University Farm Manager Artis Sidney.